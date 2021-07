This message was sent on July 1, 2021, to all students, faculty, and staff by CSUMB President Eduardo M. Ochoa. Across the country, around California, and here in Monterey County, the outlook for pandemic recovery is good. Active cases are down, and vaccination rates are up – the recipe for quickly bringing us back to campus. If you are already vaccinated, thank you for helping our community speed the process of defeating the pandemic. If you are medically eligible for the vaccine, be assured it is safe and effective. Vaccination sites are widely available; get vaccinated today, and be ready to return to campus this fall.