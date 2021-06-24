Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Take A Look at the Latest TRON Progress in Disney World!

By Madison Owens
allears.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a ton of new stuff coming to Disney World, especially with the big 50th anniversary coming up. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will open on October 1st, as will the new fireworks show Harmonious in EPCOT! We also will see a new character cavalcade in Magic Kingdom and a new daytime show in Animal Kingdom. However, there’s still a few attractions that we have no new updates on from Disney, and one of those is TRON Lightcycle Run.

allears.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Shanghai Disneyland#Harmonious#Disney News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Epcot
News Break
Disney
Related
Food & Drinksdisneyfoodblog.com

Would You Pay $90 for the New Family Take Out Dinners in Disney World?

There are a LOT of food options in Disney World. Whether you’re in the parks, in Disney Springs, or at a Disney World Resort hotel; you’re likely going to have some serious options when it comes to dinner! Well, Disney just introduced a NEW option to feed the whole family, and it comes with a heftier price tag… .
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Check Out the CROWDS in Disney World for the Return of Fireworks!

It’s been over a year since we last saw a full-out fireworks spectacular in Disney World. Sure, we’ve seen fireworks testing here and there, but today is the day that we’ll get to watch Disney World fireworks shows in ALL. THEIR. GLORY. again! But, of course, we’re not the only ones who are excited. Wonder what the crowds in the parks look like right now? We’re sharing all the details here with you!
Lifestyleallears.net

PHOTOS: Trader Sam’s Gift Shop Now “Open” on Disney World’s Jungle Cruise

The Jungle Cruise at Disney World has been undergoing a lot of changes over the past few months!. We’ve seen a new scene pop up, a new building, and even new characters. The animatronic Trader Sam was removed from the ride not long ago and we’ve seen artwork for the new scene meant to replace him. Today we finally caught a glimpse of Trader Sam’s Gift Shop and we can’t wait to share it with you!
TravelCNET

Fireworks are back at Disney World: The latest on global Disney parks

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With all six Disney parks around the globe now reopen after their shutdown due to the global spread of COVID-19, the resorts are slowly bringing back their pre-pandemic entertainment offerings. The latest to come back is the nightly fireworks show at Disney World.
Shoppingallears.net

PHOTOS: Check Out TWO New Haunted Mansion Ears in Disney World!

Many Disney fans claim Haunted Mansion as their favorite Magic Kingdom attraction!. That’s why you can often find quite a few collectibles themed after the ride including MagicBands, Dooney & Bourke bags, puzzles, and more! And, now there are more ways to show off your love for the spooky attraction in Disney World!
Lifestyleallears.net

PHOTOS: Disney is Throwing it BACK With Their Latest Popcorn Bucket!

Earlier this year, Disneyland announced that they would be discontinuing their current Annual Passholder program and would eventually be introducing a new passholder program. But, if you’re a former Annual Passholder (now called Legacy Passholders), you still have access to some special things like passholder discounts, magnets, and more. And recently we saw a NEW (but also old?) retro popcorn bucket released in Disneyland exclusively for passholders!
Lifestyleallears.net

PHOTOS: What Do You Think of the New Toy Story Ears in Disney World?

You can find Mickey and Minnie ears around practically every corner in Disney World!. We’ve seen so many varieties, like Neon Mint ears, Tower of Terror ears, Disney Designer ears, and even ears for some of our favorite villains. It’s super exciting whenever a new pair is released, and we just found a pair that’s themed to one of the best Pixar pals!
ShoppingWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Limited Release Madame Leota MagicBand Materializes at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Serpents and spiders, tail of a rat, call in the spirits, wherever they’re at!. A new MagicBand featuring Madame Leota from The Haunted Mansion can now be found in Walt Disney World. Specifically, we found it in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. It matches the Her Universe ear headband released a few days ago.
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: Is The Latest Disney World Cupcake Worth Getting?

We have seen loads of new snacks this year for the Fourth of July, and there is nothing we love more than new snacks at Disney World, ESPECIALLY when they are themed for the holidays. We had to stop by the Contempo Cafe at Disney’s Contemporary Resort that is located...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: The Funnel Cake Everyone Will Ask You About in Disney World

We’re just days away from the 4th of July and we’ve already seen a number of themed snacks arrive in Disney World. We’ve had a stand-out treat at Beaches & Cream, and a 4th of July cupcake at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Today we spotted a classic snack in Disney’s Hollywood Studios that has received a bit of a makeover just in time for the 4th!

Comments / 0

Community Policy