PHOTOS: Take A Look at the Latest TRON Progress in Disney World!
There’s a ton of new stuff coming to Disney World, especially with the big 50th anniversary coming up. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will open on October 1st, as will the new fireworks show Harmonious in EPCOT! We also will see a new character cavalcade in Magic Kingdom and a new daytime show in Animal Kingdom. However, there’s still a few attractions that we have no new updates on from Disney, and one of those is TRON Lightcycle Run.allears.net
