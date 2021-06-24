Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Oscars to honor Elaine May, Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson

By JAKE COYLE
Sacramento Bee
 19 days ago

The Academy Awards will present Elaine May, Samuel L. Jackson and Liv Ullmann with honorary Oscars and Danny Glover with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 12th Governors Awards in January. The film academy announced the honorary awards Thursday. Once a regular feature of the Academy Awards telecast, the...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Nichols
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Liv Ullmann
Person
Warren Beatty
Person
Danny Glover
Person
Elaine May
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governors Awards#Academy Awards#Swedish#Un Goodwill Ambassador
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Danny Glover leads tribute to Richard Donner

Danny Glover has paid tribute to Richard Donner. The 'Lethal Weapon' star - who starred in four of the franchise's movies with the late director at the help - admitted he feels heartbroken after the filmmaker's death this week aged 91. He said: "My heart is broken. "Working with Dick...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Samuel L. Jackson Knows Who He Wants In Hitman’s Bodyguard 3

Based at the current rate Ryan Reynolds is firing out movies, if he decides that a sequel to Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is something he’s interested in, then chances are it’ll happen sooner rather than later. Having wrapped the buddy sequel in early 2019, Reynolds moved straight onto Free Guy, then Netflix duo Red Notice and The Adam Project via a voice role in The Croods: A New Age, while he’s currently hard at work on AppleTV+ festive musical comedy Spirited opposite Will Ferrell.
Moviesheyuguys.com

UPDATE: Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell & Samuel L. Jackson set for Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle

Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell and Samuel L. Jackson have all entered into negotiations to star on ‘The Kingsman’ filmmaker, Matthew Vaughn’s next movie. The film is said to be a global espionage actioneer will see Howard play a best-selling spy novelist who soon discovers she’s been tricked into thinking she’s a writer when she’s actually a world-class spy suffering from amnesia.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Mattel Jurassic Park Comic-Con Exclusive: Samuel L. Jackson vs. Raptor

Mattel Jurassic Park Comic-Con Exclusive: Samuel L. Jackson vs. Raptor. Hold onto your butts, again. Seems hard to believe now, but back when the original Jurassic Park came out, Samuel L. Jackson didn’t even crack the top tier of billed cast. And the worst word he said was “butts.” In the years since, he arguably became a bigger star than anybody else, and his onscreen death retroactively got more memorable. Now, for virtual Comic-Con, Mattel has created a 3-3/4 inch scale figure set creating the final moments of Jackson’s character Ray Arnold. One in which a dinosaur has had it with this m’f’ing human.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Five Roles You Completely Forgot Samuel L. Jackson Played

It’s hard to believe that anyone could possibly forget Samuel L. Jackson in any role since he’s usually pretty vocal and loud, to be honest. But there are movies that haven’t been given the most attention and some roles that he’s played that have kind of gone by the wayside simply because they weren’t quite as popular. But it’s fair to say that some folks might take a look at this list and state that they remember seeing Jackson in these roles. But while that’s a cute anecdote when someone says they’ve seen something it doesn’t describe everyone’s experience when it comes to seeing someone perform in something. In fact, some people might have forgotten that he was in Pulp Fiction or Shaft if they’ve seen either movie at all. That’s kind of how it works though, a person might watch a movie once and never realize who’s in it, to begin with. That’s the whole point of reminding people since it’s fun to see that shocked look when they realize that they’ve been watching a certain actor longer than they realized. Sometimes people forget, that’s just the way of things.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover Mourn the Passing of Lethal Weapon Director Richard Donner

Lethal Weapon stars Danny Glover and Mel Gibson have weighed in on the passing of Richard Donner. On Monday, it was reported that Donner, who directed all four Lethal Weapon movies with Glover and Mel Gibson, had passed away at the age of 91. As he also directed other iconic movies like Superman: The Movie, The Goonies, and The Omen, Donner has long been one of Hollywood's most inspirational filmmakers, and the news of his death has left Hollywood in mourning.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

Jurassic Park: Samuel L. Jackson’s Final Moments Captured in Mattel Toy Set

Jurassic Park featured Samuel L. Jackson as Ray Arnold, who was the chief engineer at the park. He met his end at the claws of a velociraptor, and viewers saw his dismembered arm as it lands on Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern). Today Mattel announced a new Jurassic Park product for [email protected], and it’s the Jurassic Park Final Scene Ray Arnold set.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson And Co.’s Lengthy Marvel Contracts Got A Lot Of Attention, But Kevin Feige Talks How Things Are Different Now

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe was first getting going, it was trying to do something that had never really been attempted before, and doing so required some unprecedented moves. A perfect example of this is the way that Marvel Studios negotiated contracts with their stars – having them sign massive multi-picture deals that would lock a performer into a particular part for many years. Fast forward to now, the comic book movie franchise is more than a decade old, and with all of its growth and development has come a change in the way that the company works out contracts with actors.
MoviesPosted by
AFP

Oscars group adds Pattinson, Jackson but stems new intake

After years of rapid expansion to boost diversity among its members, Hollywood's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences slashed its new intake by more than half this year, the Oscar-awarding body said Thursday. The Academy invited just 395 new members to join Tinseltown's most prestigious club, with inductees including Robert Pattinson, Janet Jackson and "Borat" breakout star Maria Bakalova. The board of governors vowed five years ago to double the number of women and non-white members by 2020, following calls to boycott the glitzy Oscars and an angry social media backlash under the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite due to a lack of diversity. In pursuit of those targets, the group invited more than 800 new members over each of the past three years, causing its size to swell far beyond the traditional cap of around 6,000 active members to nearly 10,000.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Unpopular film/actor opinions

Forrest Gump is utter maudlin crap. The win for best picture is a travesty. Only beaten by Sandra Bullock in her Lifetime Channel movie, The Blind Side. Isabelle Huppert acting range is limited. In her range no one can beat her, but otherwise she isn't great. If Schindler's List wasn't...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

See Willem Dafoe As Red Goblin For Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ Films

New artwork imagines Willem Dafoe as the Red Goblin for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films. As fans eagerly await the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, constant speculation permeates the internet about what we should expect from this upcoming film. There is confirmation that Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) will be returning to the big screen in this film, leaving many speculating that they are opening up the live-action Spider-Verse, but as of right now, the possible return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield remains unconfirmed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy