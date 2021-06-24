Cancel
North-South pipeline aims to tackle 'water deficit'

BBC
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork has started on a £400m pipeline to pump water from northern England to drier areas in the south and east of the country. The first stage of the pipeline will run through Lincolnshire, with plans to eventually build a 310-mile (500km) network across the Anglian Water area. The firm's...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
