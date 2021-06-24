Cancel
Missoula, MT

Letter to the editor: East Missoula roundabouts needed

Missoulian
 19 days ago

To the gentleman from Clinton who keeps writing opposing the proposed East Missoula roundabouts: Respectfully, you do not know what you are talking about. The exit at mile marker 107 as one travels east from Missoula is extremely dangerous, because of the combination of the blind curve at the railroad overpass, and the traffic exiting East Missoula and therefore increasing their speed as they travel west on East Broadway.

