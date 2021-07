CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. 11 years ago, Scarlett Johansson debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, and next week, the character will finally be seen starring in her own movie. Iron Man 2 was also notable for fully introducing Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury following his cameo in Iron Man. However, Jackson also came into the MCU with plenty of experience working in action-related projects, and he gave Johansson some advice back then that she’s since passed on to her Black Widow co-star Florence Pugh.