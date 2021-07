Chicago drill rapper Londre Sylvester was killed in a hail of bullets as he walked out of the Cook County Jail over the weekend, a day after his fiancee had posted his bail. Sylvester, 31, who performed as KTS Dre and Kutthroat Dreko, was standing with a 60-year-old woman in the 2700 block of South California Avenue when a car pulled up around 8:50 p.m. Saturday and two men fired dozens of shots.