Oscars to honor Elaine May, Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson

Magic Johnson spared no expense when he brought his famous pals Samuel L. Jackson and LL Cool J on a luxurious yachting trip to Italy. Earvin “Magic” Johnson, 61, and his wife Cookie, 62, set sails for the the shores of Italy for a scenic vacation. The former NBA star leased the 281-foot yacht Aquila for the trip, which costs $1.1 million per week to rent, via TMZ. With such a big boat, Magic and Cookie made the trip a star-studded affair and invited famous friends to join with their wives, as well. The couple extended the invite to actor Samuel L. Jackson, 72, rapper LL Cool J, 53, and former NFL star Rodney Peete, 55, along with their significant others. It also appears the celebrities were joined by an anesthesiologist friend Anthony Calloway and his wife.
