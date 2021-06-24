Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Oscars to honor Elaine May, Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson

By Associated Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Academy Awards will present Elaine May, Samuel L. Jackson and Liv Ullmann with honorary Oscars and Danny Glover with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 12th Governors Awards in January. The film academy announced the honorary awards Thursday. Once a regular feature of the...

