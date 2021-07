CLEVELAND, Ohio — University Hospitals has acknowledged that a major error has occurred. That’s all it will say at the moment. You can listen online here. The hospital system released a statement Monday night saying a kidney intended for another person had been transplanted into the wrong patient. But hospital officials are refusing to provide any other details. UH likely will come under federal review because of the mistake. In Cleveland, a plan has been scrapped to build concrete and asphalt plants on the Opportunity Corridor. And Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is looking into providing state money for renovations to Progressive Field.