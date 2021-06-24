Earth from Orbit: Tropical Storm Claudette Batters southeastern US
(OBA®) – Orange Beach, AL – This past weekend, NOAA satellites closely monitored Tropical Storm Claudette, the third named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Claudette slammed into the Gulf and southeastern coasts of the U.S. including Orange Beach and Gulf Shores, causing severe damage in parts of the Deep South. The storm was officially named on June 19 after it organized and strengthened near the town of Houma in southeastern Louisiana. It is the fifth-earliest third-named storm to form in the Atlantic basin since 1950.www.obawebsite.com
