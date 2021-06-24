Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange Beach, AL

Earth from Orbit: Tropical Storm Claudette Batters southeastern US

Posted by 
OBA
OBA
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(OBA®) – Orange Beach, AL – This past weekend, NOAA satellites closely monitored Tropical Storm Claudette, the third named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Claudette slammed into the Gulf and southeastern coasts of the U.S. including Orange Beach and Gulf Shores, causing severe damage in parts of the Deep South. The storm was officially named on June 19 after it organized and strengthened near the town of Houma in southeastern Louisiana. It is the fifth-earliest third-named storm to form in the Atlantic basin since 1950.

www.obawebsite.com

Comments / 0

OBA

OBA

Orange Beach, AL
1K+
Followers
912
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacola

 https://www.obawebsite.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange Beach, AL
City
Gulf Shores, AL
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Storms#Atlantic Hurricane#Earth#Extreme Weather#Al#Noaa#Washington Post#Capital Weather Gang#Climate Prediction Center#Suomi Npp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
AstronomyPosted by
WRAL News

No, there isn't a solar storm headed to Earth today

You may have seen recent predictions of a severe solar storm heading for Earth at “1.6 million kilometers per hour” Tuesday. Articles in the Times of India, Hindustan Times, and Indian Express describe disruptions in radio communications, communications and GPS satellites, and the power grid including overloading transformers. Yahoo! News...
Saint Cloud, MNknsiradio.com

Severe Weather Threat for Wednesday

(KNSI) – Central Minnesota could be in for a bumpy ride Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has the five-county St. Cloud area at a marginal risk for severe weather for Tuesday and a slight risk for Wednesday. A frontal system coming in, bringing with it temperatures in the high 80’s and dewpoints over 60, will create enough disruption in the atmosphere for some storms to fire Tuesday, likely east of the St. Cloud area. The severe threat really dies down after sunset.
AstronomyPosted by
CBS News

NASA predicts a "wobble" in the moon's orbit may lead to record flooding on Earth

Every coast in the U.S. is facing rapidly increasing high tide floods thanks to a "wobble" in the moon's orbit working in tandem with climate change-fueled rising sea levels. A new study from NASA and the University of Hawaii, published recently in the journal Nature Climate Change, warns that upcoming changes in the moon's orbit could lead to record flooding on Earth in the next decade.
EnvironmentThe Weather Channel

Severe Storms, Heavy Rain to Hit Northern Tier Into Late-Week

A stormy weather pattern will be in place across the nation's northern tier into late-week. There could be a significant round of severe storms in the upper Midwest on Wednesday. Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and localized flash flooding are potential threats. The nation's northern tier will be gripped by a...
Environmentabc17news.com

Moon wobble to bring surge in coastal flooding in 2030s, NASA study predicts

Coastal communities in the United States, be forewarned. A “dramatic” surge in high-tide floods is just over a decade away in the US, according to NASA. The rapid increase will start in the mid-2030s, when a lunar cycle will amplify rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis, found a new study led by the members of the NASA Sea Level Change Science Team from the University of Hawaii. Only far northern coastlines, such as Alaska’s, will get at least another decade’s respite because long-term geological processes are leading to these land areas rising.
Environmentkq2.com

Moon wobble to bring surge in coastal flooding in 2030s, NASA study predicts

Coastal communities in the United States, be forewarned. A "dramatic" surge in high-tide floods is just over a decade away in the US, according to NASA. The rapid increase will start in the mid-2030s, when a lunar cycle will amplify rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis, found a new study led by the members of the NASA Sea Level Change Science Team from the University of Hawaii. Only far northern coastlines, such as Alaska's, will get at least another decade's respite because long-term geological processes are leading to these land areas rising.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

NOAA report to detail flood trends

Sea rise flooding along U.S. coastlines, tellingly reflected in what researchers now call high-tide flooding, continues to increase in frequency, scope and the danger it presents to coastal communities. On Wednesday, NOAA will describe the current state of high-tide flooding across the coastal U.S. and detail its trend expectations through...
EnvironmentWTHI

Moon wobble to bring surge in coastal flooding in 2030s, NASA study predicts

Coastal communities in the United States, be forewarned. A "dramatic" surge in high-tide floods is just over a decade away in the US, according to NASA. The rapid increase will start in the mid-2030s, when a lunar cycle will amplify rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis, found a new study led by the members of the NASA Sea Level Change Science Team from the University of Hawaii. Only far northern coastlines, such as Alaska's, will get at least another decade's respite because long-term geological processes are leading to these land areas rising.
EnvironmentWrcbtv.com

Moon wobble to bring surge in coastal flooding in 2030s, NASA study predicts

Coastal communities in the United States, be forewarned. A "dramatic" surge in high-tide floods is just over a decade away in the US, according to NASA. The rapid increase will start in the mid-2030s, when a lunar cycle will amplify rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis, found a new study led by the members of the NASA Sea Level Change Science Team from the University of Hawaii. Only far northern coastlines, such as Alaska's, will get at least another decade's respite because long-term geological processes are leading to these land areas rising.
Environmentrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Moon wobble to bring surge in coastal flooding in 2030s, NASA study predicts

Coastal communities in the United States, be forewarned. A "dramatic" surge in high-tide floods is just over a decade away in the US, according to NASA. The rapid increase will start in the mid-2030s, when a lunar cycle will amplify rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis, found a new study led by the members of the NASA Sea Level Change Science Team from the University of Hawaii. Only far northern coastlines, such as Alaska's, will get at least another decade's respite because long-term geological processes are leading to these land areas rising.

Comments / 0

Community Policy