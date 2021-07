AKRON, Ohio — Police are trying to determine if there is a link after two vehicles were taken at gunpoint within hours of each other at gas stations in the city. The first carjacking occurred at 11:15 p.m. Monday at a Speedway gas station on the 300 block of East Exchange Street near the downtown campus of the University of Akron. Police say a 50-year-old man and his 19-year-old son were filling a 2021 BMW X6 with gas when a male wearing all black and armed with a handgun demanded their vehicle.