TCU basketball lands commitment from Butler transfer JaKobe Coles

Whether Hubert Davis will keep North Carolina near the tip-top of the sport and operating at the level at which Roy Williams had the program operating for nearly two decades remains to be seen, if only because you never know if somebody is built for a job like this job until they have a job like this job. But, that said, there's no denying the first-year head coach has positioned himself for immediate success by getting key players to return while adding experienced pieces via the transfer portal.