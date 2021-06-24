Cancel
TCU basketball lands commitment from Butler transfer JaKobe Coles

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 19 days ago

TCU basketball has found its player for the final scholarship remaining for the upcoming season. Butler transfer JaKobe Coles announced on his social media account that he would be joining the Horned Frogs. Coles, a 6-foot-7 forward, was a four-star prospect coming out of Denton Guyer in 2020. Coles also played on the Texas Titans in AAU during his high school years alongside TCU standout Mike Miles, former Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham and former Texas forward Greg Brown.

