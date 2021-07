With the unrest and underperformance on the Calgary Flames roster, it was only a matter of time before we, as hockey fans, saw some big rumors flying out of that region. There have been some consistent talks about Johnny Gaudreau trades for years, but nothing has come of it yet. This time it came in the form of Sportsnet analyst Shane O’Brien throwing out a rumor that Matthew Tkachuk could want out and be traded this upcoming season on the Sirius XM radio show “The Power Play” with Steve Kouleas. “I heard Tkachuk wants out of Calgary” were the only words he had to articulate for both Steve and the listeners to go berserk. It’s not often that a player of his caliber is rumored to want out.