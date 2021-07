If you’ve been following along with our draft coverage here at THW, then you probably know the Detroit Red Wings’ needs very well (hint: they need almost everything.) What you may not know, however, is how the needs of the teams in front of them in the draft order may impact which players are available to general manager Steve Yzerman and his scouts at pick No. 6. Well, thanks to a request from reader SDB on Kent Johnson’s “Draft Candidates” article, I’m going to attempt to shed some light on that topic.