HBO Max has released this official key art for GOSSIP GIRL, debuting THURSDAY, JULY 8 and announced a partnership with NYC fashion label MONSE. In celebration of the premiere, HBO Max and MONSE will unveil 22 unique looks inspired by “Gossip Girl” and the iconic private school uniforms of Constance Billard School. Taping in New York City, the fashion show will stream in real time for fans around the world on HBO Max YouTube, “Gossip Girl” TikTok & Facebook and the “Gossip Girl” homepage on HBO Max on July 7 at 9PM ET. In addition to the runway show, the livestream will also feature: