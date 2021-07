"What happened here, will happen again." These words serve as a chilling warning during Dr. Death, the absolutely terrifying new Peacock series starring Joshua Jackson as Dr. Christopher Duntsch, the former neurosurgeon who was accused of injuring 33 patients and killing two of them while operating in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It was considered a historic, precedent-setting case at the time, so naturally, the binge-worthy story lends itself perfectly to the limited series format that has become so prevalent today. Based on the hit Wondery podcast of the same name, Dr. Death is the kind of stomach-churning show that I found fabulously addictive once it got its hooks in me.