Blumhouse TV & ITV America Set Unscripted Overall Deal, Prep Horror Competition Format ‘Escape the Maze’

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 19 days ago
Blumhouse Television is scaring up even more moves into the world of unscripted. The company has struck an overall deal with ITV America that covers non-fiction programming. It comes four years after ITV took a minority stake in the television arm of the horror hit factory. The two companies are...

Deadline

Deadline

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

