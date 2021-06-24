The Forgotten Studio Ghibli Animated Movie You Can Catch On HBO Max
Studio Ghibli is one of the most renowned animation houses in the world. The Japanese-based production company was founded by directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata and producer Toshio Suzuki (per My Modern Met). Over the years, Studio Ghibli has come out with tons of classic animated films, including "Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind," "Spirited Away," "Howl's Moving Castle," and "My Neighbor Totoro," among many others. They've amassed a huge following and there's even a Ghibli Museum in Mitaka, Tokyo, where fans can learn more about the history of the acclaimed studio.www.looper.com
Comments / 0