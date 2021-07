Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl comparison reveal some major differences between the new version seen with the Switch OLED commercial. Nintendo has announced a new OLED model for the Switch that comes with a bigger screen, a different charging dock, and more internal memory. During the announcement trailer, we get to see some new footage from Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Both of these games have received a fresh coat of paint based on this footage.