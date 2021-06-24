Cancel
Science

A Previously Unknown Type of Ancient Human Has Been Discovered in The Levant

By Michelle Starr
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 19 days ago
More than 120,000 years ago in the Levant, Homo sapiens lived side-by-side with a type of ancient human we didn't know about - until now. That's according to new fossil evidence of this human uncovered by archaeologists - fragments of ancient skull and jaw bones, and teeth, which seem to fit both Neanderthal and Homo sapiens, but also... neither. This newly discovered hominin type could be the ancestor to Neanderthal populations in Europe, answering the mystery of how these populations were infiltrated with H. sapiens DNA before their arrival in those regions. They also appear to be an ancestor to the archaic Homo...

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

