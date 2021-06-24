The Private Sale Is Coming to an End. This Is Your Last Opportunity!

Coinchange’s High Yield Account which is scheduled for launch on July 30 will enable users to lock their USDC and receive an annual percentage yield of up to 25%. Coinchange has announced zero-fee crypto trading coupled with a new High Yield Account which will provide all users with up to 25% annual return on their USDC balances. The press release from the digital asset platform revealed that both existing and new customers can already enjoy the benefits of 0% fees on all deposits to the platform, as well as conversions between BTC, ETH, USDC and USDT.