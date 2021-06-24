Cancel
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor Public Schools saddled with $5.9M in extra costs due to COVID

By Martin Slagter
 19 days ago
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools closed out the budget year incurring an additional $5.9 million in staff costs the district attributes to the COVID-19 pandemic. The additional staffing costs were approved unanimously by the district’s Board of Education Wednesday, June 24, as part of its final amended budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, but raised concerns from one trustee who suggested the district provide more frequent reports of staffing numbers.

