With the Opening of Downtown Dallas’ First Food Hall, the AT&T Discovery District Is Officially Complete

Revolver Taco, Val's Cheesecakes, and more are opening at The Exchange food hall this week. (Photo by Kathy Tran) Downtown Dallas’ first food hall, The Exchange, is opening at the AT&T Discovery District on Friday, June 25. With local favorites like Revolver Taco, Val’s Cheesecakes, and The Dock (plus a whopping 13 other spots), the last piece of the new district is sure to draw diners in even more than it already does.