You'd be forgiven for mistaking Katie Ledecky for a machine. Dive into pool, swim faster than everybody else, receive gold medal, rinse, repeat. That's pretty much been her routine for a decade since making her Summer Olympics debut in 2012 at 15, when she propelled her way to a surprise win in the 800-meter freestyle, the first of her six career Olympic medals, five of them gold and one silver. Plus there are her 15 gold medals from the World Championships (more than any other female swimmer) and eight first-place showings at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, making for quite the gallery wall.