Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Dave Grohl, Josh Homme, Etc. To Appear In Upcoming Apple TV+ Series ‘Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson’

By wookubus
theprp.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl, Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme, Beastie Boys‘s Ad-Rock and Mike D and more will appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ mini-series, ‘Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson‘. Producer/musician/songwriter Mark Ronson hosts the series, which will premiere on July 30th. The episodes will find Ronson...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Mike D
Person
Josh Homme
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Kevin Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beastie Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Music
Related
TV & Videosuncrazed.com

Mark Ronson Teases New Docuseries

The Mark Ronson Docuseries, ‘Watch The Sound’,will debut July 30 on Apple TV+. The series will feature appearances from the likes of Charli XCX, Paul McCartney, and Tame Impala, among many others. In the recently dropped trailer, Ronson gushes about the magic of music creation with his celebrity guests as...
MusicPosted by
Banana 101.5

Dave Grohl Reveals Disco Drumming Influence on Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ Album

There's a lot of love right now for the Foo Fighters upcoming Hail Satin Record Store Day vinyl covers release paying tribute to the brothers Gibb with the band taking on the humorous nod The Dee Gees as an ode to the Bee Gees. But this disco love isn't something new for Dave Grohl, who recently revealed in a chat with Pharrell Williams that his drumming on Nirvana's Nevermind album was heavily inspired by drummers from the disco and early '80s funk era.
Music101wkqx.com

Dave Grohl’s Biggest Drumming Secret Revealed

The Foo Fighters are set to drop their highly anticipated disco record, Hail Satin, on July 17. Dave Grohl sat down recently with Pharrell Williams and dropped some knowledge about his drumming habits. Dave Grohl: drum thief!
Celebritiesajournalofmusicalthings.com

In Dave Grohl’s Cradle to Dock, he visited Geddy Lee and his mom in Toronto. Watch.

Unless you go through a few subscription streaming hoops, you may not have seen any of Dave Grohl’s documentary, From Cradle to Stage. The series is based on a book by his mom Ginny who interviewed the mothers of other famous musicians. That doc features a trip to Toronto to visit with Geddy Lee and his mom, Mary Weinrib. Mary, a holocaust survivor, died this month at the age of 95.
Musicdecaturradio.com

Dave Grohl Says Nirvana Drumbeat Is ‘Old Disco’

Dave Grohl says that if you really listen his drumming on Nirvana’s Nevermind album you’ll hear that he pulled inspiration from disco music. He had listened to a lot of music from the Gap Band, Cameo, and drummer, Tony Thompson and says it’s on every song on that album. According...
Entertainmentajournalofmusicalthings.com

Watch U2’s first-ever TV appearance from 1978.

They’re babies! And look at all the hair on The Edge!. Well, they were very young in 1978 when they appeared on RTE, the Irish TV network. Bono and Adam were 17 while The Edge and Larry Mullen Jr were still only 16. Note Edge’s guitar, too; he hadn’t yet acquired a Gibson Explorer, which became his favourite guitar.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

3 Reasons to Watch ‘Schmigadoon!’ on Apple TV+

The warmhearted series Schmigadoon! is refreshingly original, even as it takes inspiration from Golden Age musicals. Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key (above) star as a bickering couple who hike across a bridge into the song-and-dance land of Schmigadoon. They can’t leave until they’ve found true love. Here’s why you’ll be...
TV SeriesApple Insider

Apple TV+ orders series adaptation of 'City on Fire'

Apple on Wednesday announced a series order for "City on Fire," an adaptation of the novel by Garth Risk Hallberg set to debut on Apple TV+. Produced by Apple Studios, "City on Fire" is a drama that tells the tale of NYU student Samantha Cicciaro, who is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003.
TV Serieshypebeast.com

Apple TV Releases Gripping Second Trailer for Upcoming Sci-Fi Series 'Foundation'

On Monday, Apple TV+ simultaneously revealed the worldwide premiere date and new trailer for its highly anticipated original series Foundation. The new series marks the first on-screen adaptation of Issaac Asimov’s award-winning novel under the same name. David S. Goyer, known for writing screenplays for the Blade trilogy, The Dark...
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Watch Foo Fighters Cover Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing’

Foo Fighters have unveiled a new video for their high-energy cover of Bee Gees' "You Should Be Dancing." The song is one of six Bee Gees covers Foo Fighters recorded for their upcoming album, Hail Satin, an LP that will be released under the alter ego the Dee Gees. The album also includes "Night Fever,” “Tragedy” and “More Than A Woman," as well as Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing.”
MusicPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Krist Novoselic Recalls First Nirvana Jam with Dave Grohl

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic recalled the “immediate” connection he and Kurt Cobain felt with Dave Grohl when the drummer joined the band ahead of recording their 1991 album Nevermind. Grohl was chosen to replace Chad Channing in 1990, three years into the group’s career. In a recent interview with Uncut,...
Musicthebrag.com

Dee Snider really, really wants to meet Dave Grohl

Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider has opened up about his thoughts on Foo Fighter’s Dave Grohl, admitting he has “so much admiration” for the legendary rocker. Speaking on The Jasta Show, Snider was asked which celebrity he’s dying to meet – and the music legend didn’t miss a beat when it came to his choice.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer make red carpet debut

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer made their red carpet debut Saturday after announcing their engagement. The “Uptown Funk” producer, 45, and the “Mr. Robot” alum, 35, wore head-to-toe Gucci at an event celebrating the opening of the fashion house’s East Hampton boutique. Hosted by stylist Elizabeth Saltzman at her family’s...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Mr. Jones,” Adam Duritz of Counting Crows

There’s a great deal about the famed band, Counting Crows, that remains iconic since their 1993 debut LP release, August And Everything After. And perhaps at the top of that list is the band’s first commercial single, “Mr. Jones.” To say the track was everywhere in the mid-‘90s would be an understatement. Radio stations from rock to top 40 played the cut seemingly every hour, or more often.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Dave: Season Three? Has the FXX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FXX cable channel, the Dave TV show stars Dave Burd, Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett, and Christine Ko. Guests in season two include CL, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Benny Blanco, Kyle Kuzma, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd (Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X, and Kevin Hart. A single-camera comedy series, it’s based on the life of Burd, a rapper and comedian who’s known as Lil Dicky on stage. The series revolves around a suburban neurotic man named Dave (Burd). He’s in his late twenties and has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now, with the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, Dave has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy