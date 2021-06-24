Prime Gaming free games for July 2021 include Telltale’s Batman sequel and more

Last month, Amazon’s Prime Gaming gave away a free copy of Batman: The Telltale Series. In July, the company plans on going full circle. Batman: The Enemy Within will go for free among others for Prime Gaming in July 2021. The sequel, featuring everyone’s favorite clown prince of crime, was better received than its predecessor. If you played the last game for the first time through Prime, then soon you will be able to finish up the story. Prime Gaming in July will five other games, along with a whole bunch of additional loot and content drops.