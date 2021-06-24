Dracut woman killed in NH crash

PELHAM, N.H. — Police in Pelham, New Hampshire, said a Massachusetts woman was killed in an early morning crash.

The crash was reported Thursday just before 7:30 a.m. on Mammoth Road in the area of Angus Way.

Police said a 30-year-old female from Dracut had been traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, her Toyota Sienna van crossed over the double yellow line and struck the rear drivers side tire of a Ford F650 that was being driven by a 63-year-old Norwood man.

The driver of the F650 was unable to avoid the Toyota when it crossed into his lane of travel and the vehicles crashed. Police said the impact was so severe that it caused the F650 to flip onto its side and onto the shoulder of the roadway.

The driver the Toyota Sienna suffered significant injuries as a result and she was med flighted to Lahey Clinic in Burlington, MA where she died.

The 63-year-old man did not report any injuries and is cooperating with the investigation.

Witnesses reported to police that the operator of the Toyota Sienna was driving all over the roadway prior to the crash.

Mammoth Road was closed after the crash for the investigation and reopened just before 3:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

