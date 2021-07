(Polk County, IA) – – Five people are hurt after their boat capsized on Saylorville Lake Monday evening. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the boat struck a pillar on the Mile Long Bridge north of Des Moines and then capsized. The boat dumped all five passengers into the water. The five were taken to the hospital and officers say their injuries appear to be non-life threatening. The Iowa D-N-R is still investigating the accident. No word on whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.