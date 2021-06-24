Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Top 12 NJ Arts Events of the Week: Rock, Ribs and Ridges, Bruce Springsteen, more

By JAY LUSTIG
njarts.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a roundup of arts events taking place around the state, through June 30. • The Rock, Ribs & Ridges Festival takes place at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, June 25-27. As the festival’s title implies, both music (much of it with a Southern rock flavor) and barbecued food will be featured. There also will be overnight camping. The “Ridges” refers to the festival’s scenic location.

www.njarts.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregg Allman
Person
Joe Iconis
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Bobby Bandiera
Person
Ann Richards
Person
Devon Allman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Arts Events#Music Festival#The Allman Betts Band#The Screamin Eagle Band#The Pat Travers Band#The Weight Band#The Matt Coffy Band#Allman Brothers Band#The St James Theatre#Virtual Social#Latin#Red Bank#Njso#Time Machine#Apmf#Theater Cape May Stage#Vanguard#Vtc Next
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy