Top 12 NJ Arts Events of the Week: Rock, Ribs and Ridges, Bruce Springsteen, more
Here is a roundup of arts events taking place around the state, through June 30. • The Rock, Ribs & Ridges Festival takes place at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, June 25-27. As the festival’s title implies, both music (much of it with a Southern rock flavor) and barbecued food will be featured. There also will be overnight camping. The “Ridges” refers to the festival’s scenic location.www.njarts.net
Comments / 0