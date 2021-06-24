Forcing Someone to Keep an IUD in Is a Form of Abuse

Britney Spears’ father, James Spears, has asked a court to investigate the claims she made of “abusive” treatment in her heartbreaking testimony to a judge last week. She claimed that she has been forced to perform live shows, take medication against her will, and isn’t allowed to get married or have more children under the terms of the 13-year conservatorship. Her father had served as conservator until September 2019. In documents filed late Tuesday night, James Spears said he hasn’t had power over his daughter’s personal affairs since 2019, noting that he now oversees her money and business dealings with an estate-managing firm. Through his lawyer, he said that he is sorry to see his daughter in so much pain but his court filings read that it is important that the allegations Spears made against him be looked at. “Either the allegations will be shown to be true, in which case corrective action will be taken,” the documents read, “or they will be shown to be false, in which case the conservatorship can continue its course. It is not acceptable for the Conservators or the Court to do nothing.”