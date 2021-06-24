Cancel
Forcing Someone to Keep an IUD in Is a Form of Abuse

During her testimony on Wednesday afternoon, Britney Spears alleged that her conservatorship extends to her body, and that the people who control her affairs refuse to allow her to remove her IUD.. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my...

Person
Britney Spears
Los Angeles County, CAYubaNet

ACLU, Disability Rights Orgs File Amicus Brief Urging Court to Allow Britney Spears to Select Her Attorney in Conservatorship Case

The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU Foundation of Southern California, with the support of 25 civil rights and disability rights organizations, filed anamicus brief with the Superior Court of Los Angeles County on Monday in support of Britney Spears’s right to select her own attorney for her conservatorship proceedings. The brief also urged the court to ensure Spears has access to assistance and tools, including supported decision-making, to make this choice.
Norton, MAwheatoncollege.edu

Wheaton professor on Britney Spears conservatorship

USA Today features sociologist Kate Mason’s thoughts on the larger implications of pop star’s battle to regain control of her life. A recent USA Today story about pop star Britney Spears’s unsuccessful court battle to end the legal conservatorship controlled by her father—which she says rules everything from her money to her reproductive rights—sheds light on her struggle to break free by publicly exposing her experiences.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears’ Dad Asks Court to Investigate Her Allegations of Forced Labor, ‘Abusive’ Treatment

Britney Spears’ father, James Spears, has asked a court to investigate the claims she made of “abusive” treatment in her heartbreaking testimony to a judge last week. She claimed that she has been forced to perform live shows, take medication against her will, and isn’t allowed to get married or have more children under the terms of the 13-year conservatorship. Her father had served as conservator until September 2019. In documents filed late Tuesday night, James Spears said he hasn’t had power over his daughter’s personal affairs since 2019, noting that he now oversees her money and business dealings with an estate-managing firm. Through his lawyer, he said that he is sorry to see his daughter in so much pain but his court filings read that it is important that the allegations Spears made against him be looked at. “Either the allegations will be shown to be true, in which case corrective action will be taken,” the documents read, “or they will be shown to be false, in which case the conservatorship can continue its course. It is not acceptable for the Conservators or the Court to do nothing.”
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
The Independent

My ex used the justice system as a form of coercive control – the law should not aid the abuse of women

Years after I escaped a marriage where I was emotionally, physically and financially abused, my ex-husband tried to control me by forcing me back to court to fight for my child.This week a report found nine out of 10 women get no support through the family courts, that the experience risks re-traumatising them and many abusers use the justice system as a form of coercive control. I am one of those women.I have never willingly chosen to go to court. Writing about it now, I feel triggered by how horrendous each of the half dozen occasions were.I arrived early, hid...
Behind Viral Videosknowtechie.com

How to block someone on TikTok

TikTok has developed into a massively successful social platform. The app lets you view, post, and share all different kinds of videos, all 60 seconds or less in length for the most part. As of now, the platform has amassed over 50 million daily users in the US alone. Despite...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

How to Support Someone with ADHD

If you know someone with ADHD, you may be unsure of how best to help and support them. These tools can help. From finding it hard to concentrate on tasks or conversations to feeling restless and behaving impulsively, the symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can be hard to manage — not only for the person with ADHD but also for those who live and work alongside them.
InternetSilicon Republic

Facebook’s new hub aims to help ‘keep women safe from online abuse’

Facebook’s hub of resources has been developed with a panel of experts, including Ireland’s Caitriona Gleeson. Facebook has launched a Women’s Safety Hub and will work with an external panel of expert advisers to address issues of women being targeted online. The aim is to centralise resources for women leaders,...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Disability Rights Groups Say Britney Should Be Able to Choose New Lawyer

Britney Spears wants to be able to pick a new attorney for herself — an idea with which multiple disability rights organizations agree, and are now putting in writing for a judge. Attorneys repping 27 different entities — dabbling in things like AIDS advocacy, civil liberties, autism support, aging assistance...
Pullman, WADaily Evergreen

Britney Spears’ conservatorship has gone on for too long, borders on abuse

When Britney Spears suffered a very public mental breakdown in 2007, resulting in her running over the foot of a paparazzo with her car and shaving her head, mental health was still highly stigmatized. Britney never got the help she truly needed and instead was put into a conservatorship that gave total control of her estate and health to her father, Jamie Spears.
Women's HealthNPR

A Look Back on Birth Control

It's been over 60 years since the Food and Drug Administration first approved the birth control pill. The pill provided more control over fertility and reproductive health for generations. But it has a troubled history. The pill was first tested on low-income women in Puerto Rico. Today, the burden of...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Protecting Minority Mental Health in the U.S.

Suicide was the second leading cause of death for Black or African Americans, ages 15 to 24, in 2019. In 2019, suicide was the leading cause of death for Native Hawaiians/Pacific Islanders ages 15-24 One in six gay men have made one suicide attempt in their lifetime. LGBTQ+ individuals are...

