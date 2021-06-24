Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning: ‘No update’ on Nikita Kucherov, Game 7 status unclear

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dVrlP_0aeHTEAl00

Lightning coach Jon Cooper shared no details on the status of injured Tampa Bay right wing Nikita Kucherov, leaving his status uncertain for Game 7 against the New York Islanders.

“No update,” Cooper said Thursday.

Kucherov, the team’s leading postseason scorer, exited Game 6 after 46 seconds of ice time on Wednesday night. He was cross-checked by Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield, though no penalty was called.

Kucherov subsequently checked New York’s Mathew Barzal before leaving the game favoring his right arm or shoulder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40PHgV_0aeHTEAl00 Also Read:
NHL games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

The Islanders went on to win 3-2 in overtime at Uniondale, N.Y., forcing a Game 7 in the semifinal series on Friday in Tampa.

Cooper sounded as if he’s preparing for the defending Stanley Cup champions to take the ice without Kucherov.

“If that scenario came about we have to count on the guy we bring into the lineup,” Cooper said. “But other than that every team in the League will tell you: you lose players, you gain players, your lineup changes all the time. Is it ideal when you’re playing in the final four, when you’re playing against the best teams in the League, not to have your full lineup? No, but it opens doors for guys. Look at last night. The game (forward Anthony) Cirelli played, it was phenomenal. You just plug guys in. This isn’t new for us and you move on. If you’re fortunate enough to win the game it makes for one hell of a story.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PbdL_0aeHTEAl00
Also Read:
Hockey Insider: 10 Top NHL prospects destined to skyrocket

Kucherov, 28, missed the entire regular season following hip surgery, then returned for the start of the postseason and was back at the form he flashed while winning the Hart Trophy (MVP) and Ross Trophy (points leader) in 2018-19.

Through 17 playoff games this season, Kucherov has a league-high 22 assists and a league-best 27 points.

“There’s no replacing Kuch,” Tampa Bay center Steven Stamkos said. “He’s had an unbelievable playoffs for us. He’s so lethal out there offensively.”

Cooper, alluding to Kucherov’s regular-season-long absence, said postgame, “We’ve been down this path for four months. We won games with him and we won them without him.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Scott Mayfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Stanley Cup#Mvp#Finals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLheraldmailmedia.com

Tampa Bay Lightning on brink of second straight Stanley Cup after Game 3 win vs. Montreal Canadiens

It was a festive atmosphere inside Montreal's Bell Centre on Friday night as the Canadiens took the ice for their first home game in the Stanley Cup Final since 1993. But the party was quickly quieted by the Tampa Bay Lightning, who jumped on the Canadiens early en route to a 6-3 win in Game 3. The Lightning now lead the series 3-0 and could capture the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season should they complete the sweep in Game 4 on Monday night.
Tampa, FLmyq105.com

What Happened to The Astronaut at Tampa Bay Lightning Games?

There’s been one notable absence since fans have returned to Amalie Arena for the Tampa Bay Lightning’s run for the Stanley Cup. What happened to the astronaut?. The photos went viral as the mysterious astronaut began gazing at players on the Bolts opponents’ players bench. Certainly a distraction, the space explorer would slowly lurk on the other side of the glass and stare that uncomfortable stare. But ever since COVID-19 bodychecked us, he’s gone missing. The Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Luke Torrance got on the case to find out what happened to the Tampa Bay Lightning Astronaut. [Source: TBBJ]
NHLchatsports.com

Game 5 takeaways: Tampa Bay Lightning repeat as Stanley Cup champions

The Tampa Bay Lightning are Stanley Cup champions, proper. After winning inside the sanitary confines of a COVID-19-free bubble last summer miles away from home base, the Lightning earned the opportunity to celebrate a second consecutive championship — this time with fans, family, friends, and loved ones — following a Game 5 triumph over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena.
NHLchatsports.com

Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov FaceTimes ‘idol’ after Stanley Cup win

TAMPA — Nikita Kucherov’s Stanley Cup celebration didn’t end with the on-ice revelry or locker room party with family and friends. Igor Larionov was dining with his son when Larionov got a FaceTime call from an unknown number. He answered it, anyway, and Kucherov and the Stanley Cup filled his screen.
NHLJanesville Gazette

Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov played through cracked rib in playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov played the final six games of the Lightning’s Stanley Cup run with a cracked rib that had knocked him out of Game 6 of the semifinal round, his agent Dan Milstein confirmed Friday. The star forward, who led all skaters with 32 postseason points after...
NHLPosted by
Yardbarker

Nikita Kucherov rebounds from injury, joins elite club in Lightning's Game 1 victory

Less than a week ago, the Tampa Bay Lightning didn't know if they would have Nikita Kucherov in their lineup for the rest of the playoffs. All that uncertainty seemed like nothing but a bad dream on Monday evening as the veteran forward registered two goals and an assist in the Bolts' 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final -- and joined very elite company in doing so.
NHLrawcharge.com

Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens Preview and Game Day Thread: A potential Cup clinching game

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens: ROUND 4, GAME 4. Less than one year since clinching the Stanley Cup in a bubble in Edmonton, the Tampa Bay Lightning are set to do it again in another Canadian city. The Lightning are currently leading the final series against the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 and tonight have a chance to become the first team since the 1998 Detroit Red Wings to sweep their opponent in the Stanley Cup Final.
NHLPosted by
Yardbarker

Lightning star Nikita Kucherov lands Bud Light sponsorship after wild press conference

Nikita Kucherov had an entertaining postgame press conference after winning his second straight Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning this week. The 28-year-old went shirtless after Tampa's Game 5 victory over the Canadiens, took a shot at Marc-Andre Fleury for winning the Vezina over teammate Andrei Vasilevskiy and then called out Montreal's fan base for celebrating as if the Canadiens had won the Stanley Cup after Game 4.
NHLwbch.com

Tampa Bay GM: Kucherov, one of many to play through injuries

(TAMPA BAY, Fla.) -- Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov played the Stanley Cup Final with a broken rib, according to general manager Julien BriseBois. Kucherov sustained a non-displaced rib fracture after a cross-check against the New York Islanders in the semi-final round, according to BriseBois. "He played with a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy