Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

How the Yankees Can Fix Clint Frazier

By Pat Ragazzo
Posted by 
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZ8h9_0aeHSsvq00

Despite smacking a game-tying two-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning on Wednesday night, Clint Frazier has endured a rough season at the plate for the Yankees.

Frankly, if last night’s contest doesn’t start to get him on track at the plate, the Bronx Bombers really have only one choice at this point, which can be summed up into three simple words:

Send him down.

While the Yankees have bounced back after a tough stretch to win six of their last 10, Frazier has gotten only 16 at-bats in the last seven days entering play on Thursday. He is also seven for his last 36 with three RBIs and no home runs.

Frazier has lost playing time in left field to Miguel Andujar, who has reemerged as a young budding star for the Yankees, following a two-year layoff after 2019 shoulder surgery.

Although Andujar is currently in a 3-for-20 slump, he is slashing .275/.306/.431 with five home runs and nine RBIs in his last 30 games. As for Frazier, he has only been in left field over Andujar three times since June 4, including Thursday's contest, making it clear who the Yankees prefer out there.

"It's been a tough call for me every day frankly,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone prior to Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. “Miggy's earned opportunities too and it's probably going to continue to be a day-by-day thing."

In 133 at-bats this season, Frazier is batting .191/.314/.329 with five home runs and 14 RBIs. He just hasn’t been able to turn his abysmal campaign around at the plate, and that’s why he is dangerously close to needing to go back down to Triple-A to rediscover himself.

With Andujar producing in left field, it’s all the more reason that the Yankees can afford to send Frazier back to the minors if he can’t turn things around.

If Frazier is able to figure it out in Scranton, and comes back to the big-league club raking, it will benefit both sides in a significant way.

The Yankees already lost center fielder Aaron Hicks to season-ending wrist surgery and will likely be in the market for outfield help before the trade deadline. A rejuvenated Frazier will be almost as important as a deadline pickup given the fact that he was expected to be a force in the Yankees’ lineup this year.

There is certainly no guarantee that a trip to the minors will fix Frazier, but if he doesn’t come out of this rut soon, it will be the only option. Keeping him in the majors to figure things out while losing his starting spot in left is not the answer.

So, if Wednesday night’s big hit was a mirage, like most of his knocks in 2021, the final and only conclusion should be to give him a one-way ticket to Scranton to let him find himself with the RailRiders until he proves his bat is capable of swinging in the big leagues again.

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
115
Followers
325
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Clint Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Bronx Bombers#The Kansas City Royals#Triple A#Railriders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Rays

As the New York Yankees continue on their long road back into playoff contention, they’re wheeling and dealing – this time with the rival Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, the Yankees announced that they have made a trade with the Rays. Tampa Bay will receiver first baseman Mike Ford, while the Yankees will receive cash considerations and a player to be named later. In a corresponding move, the Rays announced that Tyler Glasnow has been moved to the 60-day IL.
MLBPosted by
Daily Mail

Yankees' sticky mess: Corey Kluber is accused of doctoring pitches with a mix of rosin and pine tar by the same ex-Angels clubhouse attendant who said New York's Gerrit Cole does too

A former Los Angeles Angels clubhouse attendant has accused a second New York Yankees pitcher of doctoring baseballs in violation of Major League rules, naming two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber in report on Monday after previously implicating Gerrit Cole in a defamation lawsuit. Brian 'Bubba' Harkins, who was fired...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees release another veteran from minor-league contract

SEATTLE — As we wait and wait to see if the 42-41 Yankees make any upgrades or become sellers before the July 30 trade deadline, they’re continuing to trim some fat off their Triple-A roster. The latest to go is reliever Luis Garcia, who was released from his minor-league contract...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News, 7/1: Aaron Boone on the hot seat, Stanton lashes back after 9th inning implosion

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole might be regretting signing a nine-year contract with the team in the hopes of winning a championship in New York. The Bombers are imploding, having lost five of their last six games, including a 9th inning implosion on Wednesday evening. After a lengthy rain delay, all the Yankees had to do was finish off an easy victory after plastering the Angels with seven runs in the first inning. In fact, they were up 8-4 in the 8th before closer Aroldis Chapman gave up a Grand Slam to Jared Walsh.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

6 Yankees on the hot seat and why: Aaron Boone, Aaron Judge, more

NEW YORK — Really, nobody is safe. With the Yankees’ playoff hopes seemingly on life support already — hey, they were nine games out of the American League East as of Friday night — the team might be in need of a total overhaul. General manager Brian Cashman seems unlikely...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees, Diamondbacks Agree To Trade On Thursday

For the past few weeks, the New York Yankees have been linked to a few outfielders on the trade market. On Thursday, general manager Brian Cashman finally pulled the trigger on a deal. Lindsey Adler of The Athletic is reporting that New York has acquired outfielder Tim Locastro from the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 players NYY need to ditch before All-Star break

Um, Yankees? It’s … it’s getting late early out here. You … you might want to optimize your roster soon, or trade for a lefty bat or something. Just … just thinking out loud. But seriously, though, how is there still so much dead weight on this team? How is...
MLBwmleader.com

Yankees’ Andujar responds to Cashman criticism in big way

If Gary Sanchez can rediscover his talent when all seemed lost, maybe Clint Frazier and Miguel Andujar can, too. At least that is representative of Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s thinking Tuesday — even before Andujar answered the call with three hits, including a home run, in a 11-5 win against the Angels.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees get their (speedy) return from Rays for Mike Ford trade

The Yankees added some speed to their farm system on Thursday by completing a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Whether Dominican outfielder Aldenis Sanchez develops into a big leaguer will be determined in a few years. It is worth noting, however, that Sanchez will turn 23 in September and he was still paying rookie ball when changing allegiance in an American East rivalry.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This trade could help Braves buy low on Aroldis Chapman

The New York Yankees could be in fire sale territory after another skid has them on the outside looking in at the American League playoff race. Of course, that could all change within a week if the Yankees play themselves back into Wild Card territory. The status of a buyer or seller is so fragile these days.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees can fix their lineup issues with these two solutions

Given the appalling play of the Yankees during the last few weeks and how much the team has lost ground to their rivals in the highly competitive AL East Division, it’s time for manager Aaron Boone to make some changes to the club’s lineup. Any alterations must address at least...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Slugging lefty, possible Yankees trade target, is hottest hitter in MLB

With four weeks until the MLB non-waiver trade deadline, general managers would be wise to heed the old investment adage: buy low, sell high. For the Texas Rangers, the value of slugging lefty outfielder Joey Gallo may never be higher than it is right now. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees: 4 disappointments who should be replaced by the trade deadline

At some point the Yankees will need to consider some type of roster revamp if they continue to fall out of the playoff race. It’s been a disappointing season for the Yankees thus far who are slipping out of the playoff race just as quickly as they jumped back into the thick of things. Entering Wednesday, New York sits 7.5 games back of the division-leading Red Sox and they are five games out of a Wild Card spot.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole sells Pirates’ Adam Frazier as trade deadline upgrade

If Adam Frazier ends up in pinstripes, he’ll have Gerrit Cole to thank. The New York Yankees ace was talking up the Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Monday in Denver. Frazier, a first-time All-Star who’s in the starting lineup for the National League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, continues to be mentioned as a possible trade deadline candidate. And Cole made it quite clear where he stands. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

Comments / 0

Community Policy