Maybe Jessica Chastain's TikTok Will Finally Make People Stop Thinking She's Bryce Dallas Howard

By Emily Weaver
HelloGiggles
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn funny yet relatable TikTok news: Jessica Chastain is "fucking sick of it" when it comes to fans (and fellow celebrities?) still confusing her for Bryce Dallas Howard. In case your mind is currently going a million miles a minute trying to decipher the difference between the two, allow us to help. Howard is from Jurassic World, or as we like to reference her, Victoria from Twilight. Chastain is an actress and producer and you know her from more feminist-centric titles such as Molly's Game, Zero Dark Thirty, and Ava. Got it? We know, the red hair can be a little confusing.

