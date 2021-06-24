Cancel
New CrossFirst CFO will use tech expertise gained at Waddell & Reed

By James Dornbrook
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 19 days ago
Ben Clouse spent the past few years overseeing a technology overhaul at Waddell & Reed, and now brings that experience to CrossFirst Bankshares as its new CFO.

www.bizjournals.com

Kansas City, MO
