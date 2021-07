In my review of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, I praised its strong narrative that effectively managed to subvert my expectations and satisfying hack-and-slash gameplay. Yet returning to the game for a few weeks to play Pulse of the Ancients, the first round of new content included in the Age of Calamity Expansion Pass, I ultimately came away disappointed. Although there are more challenges to discover, they are nearly identical to the content already available in the base game. However, the new weapon types and new playable character, the Battle-Tested Guardian, are fun additions to an already fantastic game.