New shelter for young women opens in Canton
A new shelter for young women needing emergency housing will open its doors to its first residents this weekend in Canton. Lotus House is an expansion of the Canton-based North Georgia Angel House, which serves women and girls in the state's foster care system. The new emergency shelter, a renovated home near North Georgia Angel House's main campus, was established to serve young women, including those who have aged out of the system. It will welcome six young women as its first residents.www.tribuneledgernews.com
