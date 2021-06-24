Kentucky Ridge Mine Site and Grass Valley AME Church are Newest Historical Landmarks in Nevada County
Days after celebrating Juneteenth, Nevada County welcomed its newest historical landmarks. The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is pleased to announce the Nevada County Board of Supervisors has designated the Kentucky Ridge Mine Site and the Grass Valley African Methodist Episcopal Church and School Site as Nevada County Historical Landmarks, NEV 21-01 and NEV 21- 02 respectively.yubanet.com
