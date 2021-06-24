Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Thunder, Kemba Walker planning sit down next week

By Chris Crouse
Posted by 
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 19 days ago

Thunder general manager Sam Presti didn’t want to give up big man Al Horford , but loved getting point guard Kemba Walker.

“With Al, he’s an extraordinarily high-character, positive professional,” Presti told the media. “We feel like with Kemba, we’re getting a very similar person. Values-wise, very similar.”

The Thunder landed Walker and the No. 16 overall pick from the Celtics in a trade last week. In exchange, OKC sent Horford and center Moses Brown to Boston.

Walker has yet to spend time with the Thunder in person, though the team plans to meet with the point guard next week.

“He’s been out of the country,” Presti said. “We’ve been in Chicago [at the NBA Combine] so I’m going to spend some time with him next week and sit down and get a better feel for him as a person. Everything we know about him is extremely positive.”

There were rumblings that Walker wasn’t thrilled with the trade, though OKC plans to make Walker feel welcome and enjoy his experience just as they did with Horford and Paul in recent seasons.

“We’re excited to have him,” Presti said. “It’s hard to find guys that score and create shots in the NBA.”

Read More

The post Thunder, Kemba Walker planning sit down next week appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Columbus, OH
15
Followers
881
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Presti
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Moses Brown
Person
Al Horford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Okc#Fortyeightminutes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
BasketballComplex

Kemba Walker and Speedy Morman Face Off in the Gamer’s Den

Kemba Walker is a college basketball champion and four-time professional All-Star, but when the point guard isn’t on the court, you can catch him as a low-key gamer going to his PlayStation®5 console to relax and unwind. A born competitor, Kemba never backs down from a little competition, even when he’s in chill mode. That’s why Complex recently linked its own Speedy Morman to go one-on-one against Cardiac Kemba on the digital basketball court.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: Could Kemba Walker be the offseason answer?

Could Kemba Walker be the answer for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason?. After a disappointing ending to their season in the playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be heading into the offseason with a goal of climbing back up the Western Conference hierarchy. One of the biggest duties will...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Clippers, Lakers expected to consider Kemba Walker trade

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers were both eliminated in the Western Conference playoffs and both teams would like to make a splash this offseason if possible. One position that both teams need to improve is at point guard. A potential trade target for both teams could end up being Oklahoma City Thunder veteran star Kemba Walker.
NBANBC Sports

Thunder GM explains how Kemba-Horford trade with C's materialized

It's exceptionally rare for a major NBA trade to go down before the postseason ends. So, how were the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder able to strike a deal so quickly?. Thunder general manager Sam Presti recently shared some insight into the trade he completed with Boston just two...
NBAthespun.com

2 NBA Teams Reportedly Interested In Kemba Walker Trade

The Boston Celtics made the first big blockbuster trade of 2021, sending All-Star guard Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder in what was largely a salary dump for Boston. But one NBA insider believes that Walker could get moved again to one of two teams. On Thursday’s edition of...
NBAoklahoman.com

What a Ben Simmons trade for Kemba Walker might look like for Thunder, 76ers

Hypothetical trades for Ben Simmons are all the rage after Philadelphia’s playoff flameout. Simmons’ aversion to scoring and his clunky fit alongside MVP runner-up Joel Embiid make it hard to see Simmons returning to the Sixers. Every team in the league should at least be giving Daryl Morey a call.
NBABleacher Report

Bold NBA Trade Ideas for Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Kemba Walker and More

NBA trade machines are running at full tilt. The 2021 offseason has already arrived for 26 teams, and in a matter of weeks, it will feature all 30 squads. From restless fanbases to forward-thinking front offices, just about everyone is firing off hypothetical swaps that could reshape the basketball landscape.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sam Presti thinks Kemba Walker trade is great for both teams

In the 2020 offseason, the Oklahoma City Thunder received a draft pick along with center Al Horford, whose value was at an all-time low following a disappointing season with the Philadelphia 76ers. They helped revive his value and traded him for a first-round draft pick and a new player whose value is the lowest its been since stepping into the NBA: Kemba Walker.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Thunder for Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker of the Thunder knows the Golden State Warriors find themselves in an interesting situation this offseason. It looks like Klay Thompson will finally come back next year, giving the Warriors a reliable big three once again. It’s unclear what the front office plans to do with Kelly Oubre Jr., as he’s set to hit free agency right now. This franchise is in a pivotal moment, as any transactions they make will have an impact for years to come.

Comments / 0

Community Policy