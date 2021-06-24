Thunder, Kemba Walker planning sit down next week

Thunder general manager Sam Presti didn’t want to give up big man Al Horford , but loved getting point guard Kemba Walker.

“With Al, he’s an extraordinarily high-character, positive professional,” Presti told the media. “We feel like with Kemba, we’re getting a very similar person. Values-wise, very similar.”

The Thunder landed Walker and the No. 16 overall pick from the Celtics in a trade last week. In exchange, OKC sent Horford and center Moses Brown to Boston.

Walker has yet to spend time with the Thunder in person, though the team plans to meet with the point guard next week.

“He’s been out of the country,” Presti said. “We’ve been in Chicago [at the NBA Combine] so I’m going to spend some time with him next week and sit down and get a better feel for him as a person. Everything we know about him is extremely positive.”

There were rumblings that Walker wasn’t thrilled with the trade, though OKC plans to make Walker feel welcome and enjoy his experience just as they did with Horford and Paul in recent seasons.

“We’re excited to have him,” Presti said. “It’s hard to find guys that score and create shots in the NBA.”

