Jose Mourinho has predicted he sees Harry Kane staying on at Tottenham this summer despite links to Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side have been heavily linked to the wantaway striker, who admitted at the start of the summer he wants to leave the north London side to win silverware next season. But Mourinho, who worked with Kane at Spurs does not see the club's chairman Daniel Levy parting with his star striker, who has a contract until 2024.