New Battlefield 2042 Rumor Has OG Battlefield Fans Excited

Battlefield 2042 co-developer DICE LA is heading out into the world as EA just announced that the studio is renaming and starting work on a new unannounced project. DICE LA has spent most of its time in the shadows since its inception in 2013, mainly providing support for various Battlefield games, but Vince Zampella, founder of Respawn Entertainment, was put in charge of the studio in 2020 with a view to on the lake an independent entity. The studio is rumored to be contributing to Battlefield 2042 in a big way by developing the “Battlefield Hub”, which will feature remastered maps from previous games.