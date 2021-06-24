Cancel
New Battlefield 2042 Rumor Has OG Battlefield Fans Excited

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Battlefield 2042 rumor has OG Battlefield fans very excited. The rumor comes the way of Tom Henderson, a prominent Battlefield insider and leaker. According to Henderson, there will be a Battlehub mode in the game that will be the "ultimate sandbox experience." To this end, it will include remasters of old maps from old Battlefield titles, which as you would expect, is a detail that has OG Battlefield fans excited.

