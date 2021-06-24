Jellystone! Premiere Date and Trailer Released by HBO Max
HBO Max has announced that the upcoming animated series Jellystone! will officially premiere its first season on the streaming service on July 29th. The ensemble comedy featuring Yogi, Boo Boo, Cindy, and a whole mess of other Hanna-Barbera characters is helmed by showrunner and executive producer C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder) and produced by Warner Bros. Animation. The show, as the official trailer above should indicate, is a reimagined take on the classic characters with a modern spin.comicbook.com
