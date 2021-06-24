Britney Spears' Detailed Testimony Paints a Grim Picture of Her Conservatorship

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWhen Britney Spears said that she didn't think she would be believed if she spoke out about the cruel conditions of her conservatorship, she was probably right. "I didn't want to say it openly, because I honestly don't think anyone would believe me," the 39-year-old singer said Wednesday afternoon during a hearing to end her conservatorship, the court-dictated legal arrangement wherein her father, Jamie Spears, has near complete control over her life. She told the Los Angeles probate judge about the last 13 years under the thumb of her father - 13 years without one drop of personal autonomy because of a breakdown she had when she was 26 years old and one of the most-talked about, most-ridiculed people on planet Earth.

