There’s a problem in how we judge NHL players

The NHL has had 7,623 players suit up since it first started in 1917. Of those 7,000-plus players, only about 80 have been of Indigenous heritage, which makes up only 1.5 percent of the players in the NHL (From Recasting the History of Pro Hockey’s Indigenous Players, New York Times, June 25, 2018). The first recorded Indigenous player was Fred Saskamoose, who played 11 games with the Chicago Black Hawks during the 1953-54 season. Since then, there have been several successful Indigenous players in the NHL – this is a look at the top five First Nations, Metis and Inuit players in the NHL.