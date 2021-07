Michigan State’s upcoming road trip to Butler this season is considered one of the top Gavitt Games and Big Ten-ACC Challenge match-ups, according to Andy Katz. With the announcement of the Gavitt Games and Big Ten-ACC Challenge match-ups in the past week, Katz took a look at the top games and put together a top 10 list. The Spartans’ battle with Louisville as part of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge didn’t crack the list, but their road trip to Hinkle Fieldhouse to play Butler did.