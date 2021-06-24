Michigan State Basketball: Spartans reportedly heading to Hinkle for Gavitt Games
The annual Gavitt Tipoff Games matchups have officially been released for the Big Ten and Big East teams. For any Michigan State Spartans fans out there wanting to bucket list a game at the iconic Hinkle Fieldhouse, the opportunity has finally arrived. The Spartans have reportedly been paired up for a road game to take on the Butler Bulldogs in their historic cathedral of college hoops.www.theonlycolors.com
