Jesse Chavez to start for Braves in series opener versus Cincinnati

The Braves enter play against the Reds having split their most recent series against the Mets, leaving them three games under .500 and five games back in the NL East. With a hectic schedule and a barrage of injuries, this current state of the Atlanta rotation leaves much to be desired (hence the Kyle Wright start on Wednesday). This confluence of events necessitates a start from someone outside the box, and that’s exactly where the Braves went in tabbing Jesse Chavez to begin the game.