Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jesse Chavez to start for Braves in series opener versus Cincinnati

By Dillon Cloud
Talking Chop
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves enter play against the Reds having split their most recent series against the Mets, leaving them three games under .500 and five games back in the NL East. With a hectic schedule and a barrage of injuries, this current state of the Atlanta rotation leaves much to be desired (hence the Kyle Wright start on Wednesday). This confluence of events necessitates a start from someone outside the box, and that’s exactly where the Braves went in tabbing Jesse Chavez to begin the game.

www.talkingchop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Wright
Person
Jesse Chavez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Reds#Mets#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Cubs#The National League#The San Francisco Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Series Preview: Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves

The Miami Marlins did exactly what they needed to do during the week as they took three-of-four games in a series against the Dodgers. Still 10 games below the .500 mark however, Miami must keep piling up wins going forward, and will now welcome an NL East division opponent in the Atlanta Braves to loanDepot Park for three games to close out the first half of the 2021 MLB season.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jonathan Lucroy joins Braves, starting Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher Jonathan Lucroy is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Wil Crowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Braves purchased Lucroy's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace William Contreras on the active roster. Lucroy signed a minor-league deal with Atlanta in mid-May after he was released by the Washington Nationals in April. He will catch for Drew Smyly on Wednesday and hit eighth while Kevan Smith sits.
MLBYardbarker

If the Braves are going to get back into the race, it starts tonight

As bad as things seem for the Braves, they sit just 4.5 games back with a golden opportunity to close some ground before the All-Star break. That begins tonight with the New York Mets — the team they’re chasing for first place in the NL East. Unfortunately, the Braves have...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Hendricks scheduled to start for Chicago against Cincinnati

Chicago Cubs (42-41, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (42-40, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (10-4, 3.98 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (6-4, 3.09 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -120, Cubs +103; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBmymotherlode.com

Castillo expected to start for Cincinnati against San Diego

San Diego Padres (49-33, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-40, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (3-2, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (3-10, 5.14 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -109, Padres -107; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Braves set to open series with Marlins

The Atlanta Braves celebrated the announcement that first baseman Freddie Freeman and right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. were chosen to start the All-Star Game, but there was disappointment that second baseman Ozzie Albies didn't make the opening lineup. "It's a great accomplishment for Freddie and Ronald. Well deserved," Atlanta manager...
MLBTalking Chop

Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Drew Waters and Jesse Franklin homer again

It was far from a successful day in the minor leagues as the Atlanta Braves affiliates only went 1-4, but there was plenty of action from the prospects at every level. Drew Waters crushed a home run for Gwinnett, and has begun hitting the ball hard again the past couple of nights. Jesse Franklin stayed red hot with yet another home run, and Michael Harris continues to plug away giving Rome RBIs in both games of their double header.
MLBStatesboro Herald

Braves outlast deGrom, take series over Mets

ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman just wanted another chance after striking out four times. The reigning NL MVP singled home the winning run with a low line drive that deflected off reliever Seth Lugo in the ninth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat New York 4-3 on Thursday night despite 14 strikeouts by Mets ace Jacob deGrom.
MLBFOX Sports

Smyly expected to start for the Braves against Pirates

Atlanta Braves (41-44, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-53, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (6-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Pirates: Wil Crowe (1-5, 6.26 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) LINE: Pirates +140, Braves -161; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
MLBStatesboro Herald

Fireworks start early as Braves top Marlins in opening game of series

ATLANTA — Marlins starter Pablo López was ejected after plunking Ronald Acuña Jr. with his first pitch, leading to the only run as the Atlanta Braves edged Miami 1-0 Friday night. Atlanta got just two hits and still won its third in a row. The Marlins have a history of...
MLBchatsports.com

Get to know Atlanta Braves red-hot prospect Jesse Franklin V

Atlanta Braves, Jesse Franklin, Kumar Rocker, Ryan Franklin, Jack Weisenburger, Michigan, College World Series, Omaha, United States national baseball team. Atlanta Braves outfield prospect Jesse Franklin V just wrapped up a monstrous June. How monstrous you ask? In 22 June games, Franklin slashed .338/.412/.757 with five doubles, eight home runs, 19 RBI and six stolen bases.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves place Ronald Acuña Jr. on 60-day injured list, recall Johan Camargo

The Atlanta Braves are filling out their roster for Sunday’s finale against the Miami Marlins. The team announced Sunday morning that outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a torn ACL in his right knee. Acuña suffered the injury in Saturday’s in over the Marlins and will miss the remainder of the season. Atlanta recalled infielder Johan Camargo to fill the open spot on the active roster.
MLBTalking Chop

Ronald Acuña Jr. suffers torn ACL, will miss the remainder of the 2021 season

The injury list continues to grow for the Atlanta Braves who have now lost the one player that they could least afford to lose. Ronald Acuña Jr. went down in a heap while trying to field a liner off the bat of Miami’s Jazz Chisholm Saturday night and had to be carted off the field. The Braves’ worst fears were realized when it was announced that an MRI revealed a torn ACL in his right knee and that he will miss the remainder of the season.
MLBaccesswdun.com

Fried expected to start for Braves vs. Miami

The Atlanta Braves will try to get back to .500 on Saturday and will send Max Fried to the mound as they go for their third straight win. WHO/WHERE: Atlanta Braves (43-44, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (38-49, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m....

Comments / 0

Community Policy