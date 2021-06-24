Hot, humid conditions to make a comeback in the Northeast

Fans and air conditioners that may have been idle over the past few days across the northeastern United States will get a workout as temperatures will be on the rise throughout the remainder of the week and into the weekend. AccuWeather forecasters say the mercury will climb even higher by early next week, and a couple of cities will experience the second official heat wave of the season.

"After a comfortable stretch of weather with lower temperatures and lower humidity, it will be a return to reality for the Northeast and mid-Atlantic as we head into the final days of June," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

As high pressure strengthens off the East coast this weekend, increasingly humid conditions will be pumped into the region. Despite the sultry conditions, much of the region will remain dry. Rather, rounds of thunderstorms that could be heavy at times will erupt farther west across the Great Lakes.

However, Accuweather meteorologists warn that with the increased warmth and humidity levels, some pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms are not completely out of the realm of possibility.

And the sticky air will have staying power, too.

"Once the humid air returns by this weekend, it will stick around for an extended period of time through much, if not all of next week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist David Dombek said.

The heat and humidity will ramp up even more by Sunday with cities like Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Richmond and Roanoke, Virginia, all flirting with the 90-degree-Fahrenheit mark with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures soaring even higher into the mid- to upper 90s.

Typical temperatures for late June across the Northeast range from the upper 70s in New England and along the lakes shores of Ontario and Erie to the upper 80s across the mid-Atlantic.

On Monday and Tuesday, hot and humid air will expand and intensify across the Northeast with Accuweather RealFeel Temperatures ranging from 95-100 from Maine to Virginia, while cities such as Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., may see RealFeel Temperatures peaking between 100-105 during the late-afternoon hours.

"A few daily record highs may be challenged over central and northern New England, especially Monday and Tuesday as temperatures climb well up into the 90s," Anderson explained.

As the heat builds, some mid-Atlantic cities are predicted to experience a full-blown heat wave, which is defined as three-straight days with highs of 90 or greater in this part of the country. Philadelphia is included, with a four-day stretch of 90-degree highs predicted from Sunday to Wednesday. The City of Brotherly Love has had one official heat wave so far this year when temperatures soared into the 90s from June 5 to June 7. The city took another run at a heat wave, but fell one day short on the days surrounding the start of summer, June 20.

Washington, D.C., is also forecast to have its second official heat wave this season, and highs could throttle up to 90 or higher each day from Sunday to Wednesday. Previously, the only heat wave thus far was a three-day stretch of 90-degree temperatures from June 5 to June 7.

New York City may only eclipse the 90 on one or two days in the upcoming stretch of hot weather, Tuesday and Wednesday. But Sunday and Monday will both be close to that mark. So far in 2021, the Big Apple has only had one official heat wave from June 7 to June 9.

Even though Boston isn't predicted to see an official heat wave, the mercury will come close. Highs are projected to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s for a four-day stretch Sunday to Wednesday.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that residents that plan to be outside partaking in rigorous physical activity, including jogging and yard work, should do so with caution with the surge of heat coming up. Taking breaks, staying hydrated and avoiding the peak heat during the afternoon hours each day could mitigate the risks for heat-related illnesses.

The beaches may be the answer for those who are looking to beat the heat, as local sea breezes will take hold from the south coast of New England to the Delaware and Maryland beaches each afternoon bringing temperatures back toward more comfortable levels.

As temperatures soar early next week, many major East Coast cities will continue to add to their annual 90-degree-day tally for the season. Cities such as Richmond have had 14 days so far this year on which the temperature reached 90 or higher. Cities like Philadelphia and Boston have had eight 90-degree days, with the latter breaking its record for the year to date. Meanwhile, New York City has only had four days at 90 or higher. This period of hot and humid weather will surely add to the running total as the heat and humidity is expected to stick around through much of the week approaching the July Fourth holiday weekend.

In their annual summer forecast released back in April, AccuWeather forecasters called for more 90-degree days than normal in many metropolitan areas of the Northeast. Philadelphia typically endures 31 90-degree days, and this summer's projection is for 33-38. The nation's capital deals with 45 days at or above 90 on average each year, and 2021 could feature as many as 47, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.