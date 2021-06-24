Gov. Tom Wolf's chief of staff, budget secretary to leave office

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday morning signed the state's budget, which he hailed as the largest funding increase for education in Pennsylvania history. The $40 billion budget, which was approved by state legislators last week, doesn't have any new taxes. The headlines include a $416 million increase in public education funding, as well as funding for nursing homes to help recover from the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It also removes a proposed expansion in eligibility for overtime pay among workers.