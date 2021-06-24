Cancel
Gov. Tom Wolf's chief of staff, budget secretary to leave office

By Jan Murphy
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Tom Wolf’s chief of staff Mike Brunelle and his budget secretary Jen Swails are departing the administration, according to the governor’s office. Mr. Brunelle, whose last day is June 25, will be succeeded by Elena Cross, who is serving as a deputy chief of staff to the governor. Ms. Swails, 44, is departing at the end of July and Gregory Thall, special advisor to the budget secretary, will assume her position.

Las Vegas, NVFOX Reno

Gov. Sisolak's chief of staff, senior advisor stepping down

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two of Governor Steve Sisolak's top staffers are leaving their positions after more than two and a half years with his office. Senior Advisor Scott Gilles' last day is Friday, July 16. Chief of Staff Michelle White will leave after the...
PoliticsRapid City Journal

Gov. Noem places Secretary of Corrections and Warden on leave

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem placed Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt and State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young on administrative leave after an internal review following the receipt of an anonymous complaint. Tuesday night, Governor Noem was briefed on a summary of an internal review conducted by the South Dakota Bureau...
Energy IndustryPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gov. Wolf's carbon-cutting plan for power plants gets key approval

Pennsylvania, whose power sector releases more climate-warming pollution than many countries, took a major step toward requiring its fossil fuel power plants to begin paying to emit carbon dioxide Tuesday, with a vote by its environmental rule-making board. The Environmental Quality Board voted 15-4 to advance a final regulation that...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Tom Perez leaves Venable, citing firm's work for GOP governor

(Reuters) - Less than two months after the firm heralded his arrival, ex-Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez says he has resigned from Venable over the firm's representation of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on unemployment insurance benefits. Venable was tapped to represent Hogan, a Republican, in a lawsuit brought last...
PoliticsWJAC TV

What's next for state's election law reform following Gov. Wolf's veto?

CENTRE CO, Pa (WJAC) — Following Governor Wolf’s veto of a Republican legislative package on election law reform in Pennsylvania, questions still remain. What's next for reform measures and will there be any further, similar legislation?. Even though Governor Wolf did veto House Bill 1300 which included a number of...
Public Healthphillyvoice.com

Gov. Wolf vetoes proposed vaccine passport ban, health secretary restrictions

A Republican-backed bill that would have banned COVID-19 vaccine passports in Pennsylvania and limited the state health secretary's authority during public health emergencies has failed after it was vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf. Bill sponsors argued vaccine passports, which verify a person's COVID-19 vaccination status, were a form of government...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CNN

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoes GOP-backed election overhaul bill

(CNN) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday vetoed a Republican-backed election overhaul bill that would tighten election deadlines and expand voter identification requirements, among other changes, in the latest battle between Democrats and Republicans over voting rights. "I made it clear I wouldn't sign a bill that creates barriers...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf signs $40.8 billion budget with more money for public schools

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed the $40.8 billion budget that directs more money to public schools, specifically directing more aid to the state’s poorest districts. Wolf and Democratic lawmakers held a press conference at the state Capitol in Harrisburg Wednesday morning touting the historic investment in public schools. The GOP-controlled General Assembly and Wolf’s staff negotiated the spending package. The spending plan included more money for social service programs but opts to save most of the $7 billion in federal COVID-19 recover aid, a sore point for some Democratic lawmakers.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Signs Budget with Largest Education Funding Increase in State History

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf signed a state budget that will help power the commonwealth’s recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic by making the largest investment in public education in state history, by investing in quality, affordable child care for parents who wish to return to the workforce and by helping Pennsylvanians struggling with mortgage or rent payments stay in their homes.
Politicsbizjournals

Wolf signs state budget

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday morning signed the state's budget, which he hailed as the largest funding increase for education in Pennsylvania history. The $40 billion budget, which was approved by state legislators last week, doesn't have any new taxes. The headlines include a $416 million increase in public education funding, as well as funding for nursing homes to help recover from the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It also removes a proposed expansion in eligibility for overtime pay among workers.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Center Square

Wolf’s line-item veto shrinks Pennsylvania’s budget

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf shrank the size of the state’s nearly $41 billion spending plan narrowly Wednesday with a $3.1 million line-item veto. The cut came out of the $5.6 million budget line for the auditor general’s office. Tim DeFoor, the state’s new auditor general who assumed office in January, asked for a funding boost to hire more staff and improve the office’s technology infrastructure.
EducationPosted by
FOX 43

Gov. Wolf signs budget package, celebrate public school funding

Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a roughly $40 billion budget package, before he spoke Wednesday at a Capitol news conference celebrating new funding for public schools. The budget legislation won approval Friday in the Republican-controlled Legislature. The package holds the line on taxes, and puts billions of dollars in federal...
State College, PADigital Collegian

Gov. Tom Wolf allocates coronavirus relief funding to State College businesses

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration arrived in State College Wednesday morning to reveal the amount of funding local restaurants will receive through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Wolf’s officials met with Kim Wheeler, the SEDA-Council of Governments executive director, and Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins at RE Farm Cafe at...

