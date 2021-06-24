Gov. Tom Wolf's chief of staff, budget secretary to leave office
Gov. Tom Wolf’s chief of staff Mike Brunelle and his budget secretary Jen Swails are departing the administration, according to the governor’s office. Mr. Brunelle, whose last day is June 25, will be succeeded by Elena Cross, who is serving as a deputy chief of staff to the governor. Ms. Swails, 44, is departing at the end of July and Gregory Thall, special advisor to the budget secretary, will assume her position.www.post-gazette.com
