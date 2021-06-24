Cancel
Richmond, CA

El Sobrante middle school renamed in honor of Betty Reid Soskin

The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard
 19 days ago
Betty Reid Soskin, the iconic 99-year-old park ranger at the Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, now has another distinction to add to her many accolades: middle school namesake. Following a unanimous vote by the West Contra Costa Unified School District’s (WCCUSD) Board of Education Wednesday night, Richmond’s Juan Crespi Middle School was officially renamed after Betty Reid Soskin, according to the WCCUSD.

