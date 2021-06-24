El Sobrante middle school renamed in honor of Betty Reid Soskin

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier released a statement Monday in the wake of a mass shooting in Richmond Sunday night that killed three people and wounded five others. “Yet again, we grieve with the families of the victims of a senseless mass shooting, this time in Richmond right here in Contra Costa County. I express my deepest condolences to the families, loved ones, and community members affected by this tragedy and thank the first responders who have been assisting. As information about this horrific event come to light, we must do everything in our power to put reforms in place to stop future tragedies and save lives. House Democrats have passed commonsense gun violence legislation to address this crisis by expanding and closing loopholes in background checks, and every day Senate Republicans refuse to act, more Americans die needlessly.”