Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville couple participated in sex trafficking of child, used money for drugs, says DOJ

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uw5yQ_0aeHNeiH00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville husband and wife have both plead guilty for their role in the sex trafficking of a child in exchange for illegal drugs.

[ FBI Jacksonville arrests 2 more in connection to U.S. Capitol riot ]

Samuel Christopher Templeman, 46, has pleaded guilty to conspiring to sex traffic a child. His wife, Deborah Lynn Templeman, 50, has pleaded guilty to possession of child sex abuse material, according to court documents.

In 2018, investigators say Samuel Templeman and the victim began regularly using heroin and crack cocaine together. Around that time, a pimp began asking the child victim to engage in various sexual acts in exchange for drugs, according to the plea agreements.

In July 2019, a court terminated the Templemans’ custodial rights over the victim and ordered them not to have any contact with the child. The child was then placed in foster care, from which investigators say the child ran away.

A month later, Samuel Templeman received a sizable inheritance, which the Templemans used to lure the child back. By mid-October 2019, court documents reveal the Templemans had spent all the money, primarily on drugs for Samuel Templeman and the victim.

According to federal investigators, once the inheritance was gone, the couple again began sex trafficking the child. The Templemans’ spent most of that money on drugs and the rest on living expenses.

[ $100K reward offered for suspect who shot Daytona Beach officer, leading to ‘multi-agency manhunt’ ]

In December 2019, a detective from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office went to Deborah Templeman’s job to in an attempt to locate the victim. The detective overheard phone conversations in which Samuel Templeman told his wife that he was taking the victim on a “date,” a common slang term for an appointment for the child to perform sex acts in exchange for money.

When Samuel Templeman later arrived at Deborah Templeman’s workplace, he was taken into custody and the child victim was rescued.

Investigators say Samuel Templeman faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison, and his wife faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. A sentencing date for the couple has not yet been set.

If you believe you are a victim of Human Trafficking or suspect an adult is a victim of human trafficking, please visit the National Human Trafficking Hotline, or call them at 1-888-3737-888.

If you suspect a child is a victim, please call the Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE.

Florida has local task forces which encompass every one of Florida’s 67 Counties.

This is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
51K+
Followers
54K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Doj#Sex Trafficking#Doj#Fbi#Templemans#Project Safe Childhood#The Department Of Justice#The Criminal Division#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Human Trafficking
Related
Clay County, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Missing woman from Clay County

CLAY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating Tammy Stratton. She is missing from the 200-block of Aquarius Concourse in the Orange Park area of Clay County. Tammy was last seen today walking E/B on Aquarius Concourse towards the dead-end of Wells Rd. Tammy is approximately 5′02-5′04,...
Tennessee StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Tennessee man arrested while doing rain dance in Waffle House parking lot

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of public intoxication after a police officer found him running around in circles in the parking lot of a restaurant. Michael Ray Harmon, 36, of Madisonville, was arrested Thursday and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and giving a false report to a police officer, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
Public SafetyPosted by
Action News Jax

Bosnia intelligence chief detained in money laundering probe

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — Bosnian authorities have detained the head of the Balkan country's state security agency in a probe that includes money laundering. Police on Wednesday detained Osman Mehmedagic, the head of the Intelligence Security Agency, for questioning, the prosecutor's office said. Mehmedagic is under suspicion of abuse...
Salisbury, NCPosted by
Action News Jax

South Carolina man dies in skydiving accident

SALISBURY, N.C. — A South Carolina man died Monday in a skydiving accident, authorities said. Brandon James Price, 31, of Boiling Springs, an experienced diver, was doing a solo jump and became stuck upside down while doing mid-flight tricks, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 2 p.m....
Public SafetyPosted by
Action News Jax

German police raids against suspected Islamic extremists

BERLIN — (AP) — Police said they were searching locations in the central German state of Hesse on Wednesday in connection with suspected Islamic extremists. Hesse police said on Twitter that the raids were taking place “at numerous premises” across the state. German news agency dpa reported that the suspects...

Comments / 10

Community Policy